‘You Watch Alia Bhatt In Bikini, Not Me’: Actress Anjali Anand Blames Audience For Lack Of Body Diversity In Leads

Actress Anjali Anand, known for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has opened up about why filmmakers like Karan Johar may not cast her as a lead—and she believes the real issue lies with the audience, not the industry.

In a candid conversation with Stories Gigi, Anjali shared that the audience’s perception of beauty and body type plays a major role in casting decisions. “It is unfortunate. Karan (Johar) sir isn’t doing this. The audience is making us do this. Audience likes to watch our heroines in that way,” she said. “The day our audience accepts me as a heroine, Karan Johar will also make a movie for me. But first accept me. Why will anybody put money on me otherwise if you won’t visit a theatre to watch me?”

She pointed out the double standards, highlighting how viewers gravitate toward conventional glamour. “You go and watch Alia if she is wearing a bikini or looks hot or glamorous,” Anjali added. “Even big stars do item songs because that is what the audience is demanding and watching.”

The actress stressed that it’s not just filmmakers dictating what gets made. “The day the audience starts to accept other things, that day, people like Karan Johar and everyone else will make other films. But for now, this is the reality. You cannot change the reality,” she remarked.

Anjali played Ranveer Singh’s sister in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The 2023 release was directed by Karan Johar and praised for its ensemble cast and vibrant storytelling.

Apart from films, Anjali has earned acclaim in TV shows like Udaan and Ishqbaaaz, as well as web series such as Raat Jawaan Hai. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel, alongside Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, and Shalini Pandey.