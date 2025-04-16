Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Takes Twist As Fingerprints At Crime Scene Don’t Match Accused Shariful Islam

In a major development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police has revealed that critical fingerprint samples collected from the actor’s Bandra flat do not match the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam.

According to the 1000-page chargesheet filed last week in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, nearly 20 fingerprint samples were sent to the State CID’s Fingerprint Bureau — but 19 of them didn’t match the accused. The unmatched prints included those found on the black bathroom door, the bedroom’s sliding door, and a cupboard — all key locations inside Saif’s home.

The only print that matched Shariful’s was recovered from the building’s eighth floor. However, police sources clarified that fingerprint evidence is not foolproof, as common-use surfaces are touched by many people. The match probability, they noted, is just one in 1000.

Accused Sent Money to Bangladesh Via Illegal Channels



The chargesheet further discloses that Shariful, who hails from Bangladesh, used illegal channels to send money to his family back home. Police allege that he transferred funds via his manager Amit Pandey to his brother-in-law, Abdulla Alim. The remittances were allegedly routed through a Bangalore-based bank account, bypassing legal protocols for cross-border financial transactions.

Chargesheet Includes Strong Forensic Evidence



Apart from fingerprint analysis, the voluminous chargesheet includes facial recognition results, forensic lab findings, and an identification parade report. Notably, police argued against bail for Shariful, citing forensic confirmation that the knife fragment found near Saif’s spine matched the blade recovered from the accused.

The incident occurred around 2 am on January 16, when Saif intervened after hearing distress from one of his female staffers inside his son Jeh’s room. An altercation ensued, during which the actor was stabbed and severely injured.

As investigations continue, the new findings add a layer of complexity to an already high-profile case.