Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi For Using KGF-2 Songs In Bharat Jodo Yatra Video

It is well known to all that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in news these days regarding his India Jodo Yatra. Recently Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt also joined him on the journey. Photos and videos of this thing went viral. At the same time, a case under the Copyright Act has been registered against Rahul Gandhi and some other leaders of the Indian National Congress. KGF Chapter 2 fame MRT Music has filed its complaint under the Copyright Act.

For your information, let us tell you that MRT Music, a Bangalore-based record label, which has the music rights to more than 20,000 tracks in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil etc., has created one of the biggest films of the year ‘KGF Chapter 2’. (Hindi) has spent a huge amount of money to acquire classic old music At the same time, it has been informed by the music label that the songs of the film have been used by the Indian National Congress. These songs have been used by Congress in the marketing video for “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. In which Rahul Gandhi is seen.

Media reports state that due to this infringement, the Indian National Congress and its office bearers are liable for copyright infringement under both civil and criminal law and sections 425, 463, 464, 465, 471, 120B r/w of section 34 These are punishable offences under section 43 of the IPC and Information Technology, 2000 and under section 64.

As reported by M Naveen Kumar on behalf of MRT Music, “We were shocked when we saw a KGF song being used against our wishes in a video posted by the Indian National Congress (INC) party. Our songs have been used without permission to further the agenda A party like INC should set an example for Indian citizens but they have broken the law.”