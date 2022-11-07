Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share Adorable Kiss In Bear-y Costumes For Halloween; Deets Inside

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made Halloween a special date night, and the singer recently shared a glimpse of their sweet scene from the holiday celebrations on Instagram. Justin posted a sweet photo with his wife Hailey, who was wearing an adorable bear costume. He himself was dressed in a yellow fleece jacket.

As Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to share loved-up snaps with each other, a new photo of the duo sharing a kiss has surfaced online. This comes after whispers start circling ear to ear about Justin’s past romance with Selena Gomez. After the recent release of Selena’s documentary, My Mind and Me, there has been a resurgence of interest in Justin and Selena’s past relationship, which was only briefly addressed in the film. The documentary gave fans a glimpse into the past six years of the singer’s life, but many are still curious about what happened between Selena and Justin.

In addition to a few adorable PDA-filled pictures of the two of them, Justin also included some other images from his Halloween party. A picture of Hailey and Margot Robbie from the WSJ. Magazine’s 2022 Innovator Awards was also featured in the photo carousel. With the words “Photo dump, love you guyth, mith u,” Justin captioned the picture. While Justin’s latest picture gave us a look at Hailey and her adorable costumes, the couple had previously shown their fans their dog, who was clad as a pig. Hailey first mentioned him in one of her stories “This is Oscar’s newest young sibling. Lou Bieber, the pig.”

Justin’s new PDA-filled relationship with Hailey came days after the release of his ex Selena’s documentary. The singer was barely mentioned in the film, which might have made Justin’s decision to move on so publicly. Days after his ex Selena’s documentary was out, Justin began a new, PDA-heavy romance with Hailey. The fact that Justin was hardly mentioned in the documentary might have geared Justin’s actions.

My Mind and Me focuses on Gomez’s journey to better mental and physical health as she learned about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and survived an episode of psychosis in 2018. Selena spoke about moving forward from her past as she discussed her song Lose You To Love Me in the documentary, which is popularly known about her romance with Justin.

She revealed in the documentary, “I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad. We wrote the song in 45 minutes, the fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, and hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too.”

Recently, Selena made headlines again – but this time for a more spicy reason. She was spotted with Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala 2022, posing for pictures, dispelling rumours that they were at odds.