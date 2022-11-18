Daljeet Kaur, Ex-Wife Of Shalin Bhanot To Make Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss 16 House, Deets Inside!!

The most controversial reality show of entertainment world, “Bigg Boss” is going through new ups and downs on daily basis. Where on one hand new connections are building between the contestants on the other hand there are a few connections which are breaking. As of the now the couple of Bigg Boss 16 Soundarya and Guatam and Ankit and Priyanka were in discussions but now a new angle is arising.

Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta

Actually, a love triangle is seen between Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. In recent promo shared by Colors TV and the makers created buzz on social media where Salman was seen taking class of Sumbul for being so obsessed with Shalin for allowing her to do so. When Tina went to talk to Shalin and settle the matter between MC and him she was not allowed to talk to Shalin by Sumbul.

Daljeet Kaur

But now it seems that the bond which is growing between Shalin and Tina will stand no more and Sumbul will also be required to take a step back as Shalin’s ex-wife Daljeet Kaur will now enter Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card entry. Now it will be worth watching how Daljeet will react to these things and will their bond get better or the sourness in their relationship will only grow.

Daljeet And Shalin

However, till now there is no confirmation by Daljeet or from the makers but if reports are to be believed she will soon enter the house, and one thing is sure that the game of Bigg Boss house will definitely change and it will entertain its audience to another level.