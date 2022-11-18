Karthik Aryan Will Leave His Image Of Lover Boy, Will Play Role Of A Boxer, Deets Inside!!

Karthik Aryan is in discussion everywhere these days and the reason is the film Hera Pheri 3. It was discussed that he is going to replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. But later Sunil Shetty told that there is nothing like this, the makers are talking to Karthik about a different role. At the same time, Karthik Aryan is in a lot of discussion about his next untold project. It is reported that this film of Karthik will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production and will be directed by Kabir Khan.

By the way, Karthik Aryan is known for his comedy and romantic character in most of the films. But his character in the next film is going to be very interesting. It is reported that he will be seen in the role of a boxer in the next film. Yes you heard it right, the 31 year old actor is all set for his next film. According to media reports, Karthik is going to be seen with tremendous transformation for this film.

According to media reports, Karthik will do a lot of workout for this film and there will be a change in his diet. During this he will also follow strict exercise. This will be a very challenging role for Karthik Aryan. According to media reports, for this he has started training with trainer Rahul Bhatt in Rajkot, where he is shooting for his film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Let us tell you that Rahul Bhatt also trained Aamir Khan for Dangal.

Talking about the work front, Karthik Aryan’s film Freddy is going to be released on OTT very soon. Recently the trailer of this film was released, in which Karthik was seen in the role of a dangerous doctor. Alaya Furniturewala is going to be seen in the lead role with him in this film. This is Alaya’s first film with Karthik.