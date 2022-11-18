Is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Next Role As A Vampire In The Works? Deets Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana intends to stray from his chosen social comedy subgenre with a handful of creative projects in development. With his highly anticipated next film, An Action Hero, the National Award-winning actor is now prepared to attempt action films.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana acknowledged to the media that he is striving to diversify his filmography with a few “genre-breaking” films. The great actor has previously stated his ambition to join the producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan

Rajkummar Rao, who is portrayed in the film, Stree, will be joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan in future episodes of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comic universe.

After Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya, Ayushmann has stated his ambition to feature in the next instalment of the horror comedy universe. “Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik want to build a scary universe. It is incredibly innovative, fascinating, and entertaining for the Indian audience. Let’s observe its occurrence; when it happens, we’ll issue a public declaration,” The National Award-winning actor said in an interview with PTI.

To play the role of a vampire, Ayushmann?

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Ayushmann Khurrana, Dinesh Vijan, and Amar Kaushik are in negotiations for a new instalment of the vampire-themed horror comedy franchise. However, neither the producers nor the actor has commented on these reports. Following the release of Bhediya, it is expected that the highly awaited project will make an official announcement.

Dinesh Vijan created the horror-comedy film series

The acclaimed filmmaker debuted his horror comedy series with the 2018 smash film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. After the tremendous success of Stree, the producer returned with Roohi, marking his second collaboration with Rajkummar. However, the picture featured Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The third episode, Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will soon be available. On the other hand, a sequel to Stree is forthcoming.