Dia Mirza Joins the ‘This Was 2016’ Trend, Takes Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein Fans on a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane — Check Post

Dia Mirza is among Bollywood’s most admired actresses today and enjoys a massive following on social media. She has been in the news consistently, and fans eagerly wait for every update she shares online. Today, Dia joined the popular back-to-2016 trend, and the result is incredibly heartwarming. She posted a series of throwback photographs on Instagram with R Madhavan, instantly taking netizens on a nostalgic journey. This year marks twenty-five years of Dia and Maddy’s cult film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and her post alone is enough to revive cherished memories for fans across generations worldwide.

Dia Mirza Joins the This Was 2016 Trend

Sharing BTS moments and photoshoot clicks with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan, Dia Mirza wrote a nostalgic caption recalling 2016. She noted that on October 19, 2026, the film will complete 25 years, calling it a gift that keeps giving and teasing fans to name the film. Fans quickly filled the comments with heart-eye and love emojis, overwhelmed by memories as nostalgia hits them hard once again.

The film returned to theatres on August 30, 2024, and achieved notable success, collecting over Rs 3.50 crore at the box office, making it among the highest-grossing re-released Indian films. RHTDM is the Hindi remake of the 2001 Tamil hit Minnale, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and featuring Madhavan in the lead role, which was originally released to critical acclaim.

Re-release of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Speaking earlier about the trend of Bollywood film re-releases, Maddy had said: ” think it’s driven by a nostalgia factor — people want to relive the experience of watching these films in theatres, especially those films which they did not fully appreciate when it originally released in theatres, like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tumbbad (2018). All these films didn’t get much appreciation when they first released, but over a period became a cult hit. So, the audiences want to see the original glory and enjoy the nostalgia.”