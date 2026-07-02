Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From Jantar Mantar Protest, Says: ‘I’m an Artiste, Not a Politician’

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has clarified his position on the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, saying he does not wish to be drawn into political debates and prefers to focus on his work as an entertainer. His remarks came during an Instagram Live session after a fan asked him about the demonstration, prompting the actor to state that he is “an artiste, not a politician.”

The interaction took place as Diljit answered a series of questions from fans about his personal life and upcoming projects. During the live session, one viewer sought his opinion on the protest being held at Jantar Mantar. Responding in Punjabi, Diljit first asked what protest the fan was referring to before making it clear that he did not want to be associated with political movements.

“Keep me away from all this. Bro, I’m an artiste. I’m not a politician,” he said, adding that he prefers not to comment on matters outside his profession. He also remarked that no situation in the world is ever completely perfect, suggesting that every issue has multiple perspectives.

The singer further quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib, saying that everyone in the world faces some form of suffering and that true peace comes through faith. His response was interpreted by many as an attempt to avoid taking sides in an ongoing political issue while maintaining a philosophical outlook.

Videos of the interaction quickly spread across social media, triggering mixed reactions. While many fans appreciated Diljit’s decision to stay away from political controversies, others pointed out that he has previously spoken out on public issues, including his support for the farmers’ protest in 2020. Some questioned why he chose not to comment this time, while supporters argued that public figures are not obligated to express opinions on every political development.

India Today reported that Diljit’s remarks came amid growing attention around the protest at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding action over alleged examination irregularities. The issue has attracted political attention in recent days, with several public figures visiting or expressing solidarity with the protesters.

This is not the first time Diljit has addressed questions about politics. Over the years, the actor has maintained that while he does not shy away from expressing humanitarian concerns, he does not consider himself a political figure. In several interviews, he has said his primary responsibility is towards music, films and entertaining audiences rather than participating in political discourse.

Professionally, Diljit has been enjoying a successful year. Following the release of Border 2, the singer-actor is gearing up for his next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. He has also continued to perform internationally, building on the global popularity of his music and recent appearances on international platforms.

His latest comments have once again placed him at the centre of online discussions. While some users praised his decision to avoid political debates, others felt celebrities with a large public following should use their influence to speak on issues affecting society. The differing reactions reflect the broader debate over whether public figures should remain neutral on political matters or actively participate in conversations that resonate with their audiences.