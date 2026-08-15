Yash Reacts to ‘Vulgarity’ Backlash Over Toxic: ‘Maine Toh Kiss Bhi Nahi Kiya’

Kannada superstar Yash has responded to criticism surrounding the intimate and reportedly provocative scenes in his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, saying audiences should watch the complete film before judging its content. The actor also questioned the tendency to label material as “vulgar”, insisting that there is a line between mature storytelling and gratuitous content.

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked about the criticism faced by Toxic over its depiction of sex, violence and mature themes. The question also touched upon the tendency to blame Gen Z for consuming such content while older generations themselves have embraced similar material.

Yash responded by saying that every generation tends to believe that the younger generation is doing something wrong. Addressing the specific criticism against Toxic, he said, “Vulgarity is wrong,” before pointing out that he himself had not even kissed anyone in the film.

The actor explained that the film has been made with a particular creative intention and that emotions are central to its narrative. According to Yash, viewers will understand why certain scenes have been included once they watch the entire film rather than judging it based on promotional material alone.

“Toxic is for Gen Z,” Yash said, explaining that the film is built around conversations taking place between younger people and older generations. He said the story explores questions raised by young people about established social norms, including why certain rules exist and why people are expected to follow them without questioning them.

The comments come amid considerable discussion surrounding the film’s teaser and songs. Toxic has attracted attention for its stylised visuals, mature themes and depiction of relationships. The song Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, particularly drew criticism because of its intimate scenes. Advani, who plays circus performer Nadia, also faced trolling over her appearance and the romantic portions of the song.

Yash has previously defended Kiara amid the backlash, urging her not to be bothered by criticism and saying artists should follow what they believe in. At the film’s trailer launch, he praised her performance and suggested that some aspects of Toxic could be ahead of their time.

The controversy has extended beyond the film’s romantic scenes. The teaser has faced criticism over its depiction of women and other mature imagery. Kannada actor Risheekaa Ssingh recently questioned the portrayal of female characters in the film and objected to a controversial scene involving Yash.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is described as a gangster drama featuring Yash in a double role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. It marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the success of the KGF franchise.

The film has also received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, meaning it is restricted to adult audiences. That certification comes amid the ongoing discussion around the film’s mature themes and imagery.