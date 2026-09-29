Siwet Tomar Breaks Silence on Shehzad Poonawalla Clash: ‘Marna Hota Toh Wahin Dhun Deta’

The controversy surrounding Rise and Fall 2 has taken another turn after Siwet Tomar opened up about his physical confrontation with Shehzad Poonawalla. The reality show witnessed a heated argument between the two contestants, which eventually turned physical and became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Speaking about the incident, Siwet said that his intention was not to seriously hurt Shehzad. He explained that if he had actually wanted to beat him, he could have done so at the spot.

Siwet Tomar

Siwet Told Why He Beat Shehzad

His comment came while discussing what led to the confrontation and why he reacted the way he did. The argument reportedly began during a heated discussion inside the show. Siwet and Shehzad exchanged strong words before the situation escalated. In the footage that surfaced online, Siwet was seen pushing Shehzad, causing him to fall. The incident immediately triggered reactions from the other contestants, with some stepping in to control the situation.

Shehzad Poonawalla

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Swara Bhasker was also seen intervening during the confrontation. The incident became a major talking point among viewers, particularly because physical aggression is a serious issue on reality shows where contestants are expected to follow certain rules. Siwet has now attempted to explain his side of the incident. According to him, the situation became heated because of the arguments taking place at the time, but he did not intend to turn it into a prolonged physical fight.

Siwet Tomar

His statement suggests that he viewed the push as a reaction to the heated circumstances rather than an attempt to seriously injure Shehzad. The clash also had consequences for Siwet’s journey on the show. Reports stated that he was removed from Rise and Fall 2 following the physical confrontation. His exit added another layer to the controversy, with viewers debating whether physical altercations should result in contestants being removed from reality shows.

Shehzad Poonawalla

Shehzad, meanwhile, continued to remain in the spotlight following the incident. The clash became part of the larger drama surrounding the contestants, with political discussions, personal disagreements and arguments frequently dominating conversations inside the show. Siwet’s latest explanation has now given viewers more context about what he says happened from his perspective. However, the exact circumstances and responsibility for the confrontation remain matters of interpretation based on the footage and statements from those involved.