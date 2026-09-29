‘I’m Still Your Legal Father’: Ekam Bawa Responds to Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Over MS Dhoni Movie Money

The drama surrounding Rise and Fall 2 has taken another turn, with Ekam Bawa hitting back at Rhiti Tiwari’s team after an alleged threat. The filmmaker reportedly questioned the team over money related to the MS Dhoni biopic and made a sharp remark during the exchange. According to reports, Ekam responded to the alleged threat by saying, “Abhi bhi legal baap hoon main aapka,” making it clear that he was not backing down.

Rhiti Tiwari

Ekam Bawa Reacts to Rhiti Tiwari Team

He also questioned where the money from the MS Dhoni movie had gone, bringing their professional association into the conversation. The statement has added another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding Rhiti, who has been making headlines since entering the reality show. Her outspoken personality and several heated exchanges inside the house have already become major talking points among viewers.

Ekam Bawa

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Ekam Bawa is known for his association with the film industry and has previously been connected with the production of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 2016 film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the former Indian cricket captain, became one of the most talked-about sports biopics in Bollywood. The latest dispute, however, appears to have moved beyond the reality-show drama. The alleged conversation involving Rhiti’s team and Ekam has brought attention to financial questions surrounding the film.

Ekam Bawa

At this stage, the claims and accusations being exchanged have not been independently established through official documents. Rhiti, meanwhile, has already been at the centre of several controversies on Rise and Fall 2. Her arguments with fellow contestants and her confrontational style have frequently made headlines. Salman Khan also addressed her behaviour during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode and criticised her for using inappropriate language.

Rhiti Tiwari

Her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, has also reacted to the attention surrounding his daughter’s stint on the show. He previously said, “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do,” suggesting that he would allow Rhiti to handle her own journey on the reality show. The latest exchange involving Ekam Bawa has now added a new dimension to the controversy. His reference to being Rhiti’s “legal father” and his question about the MS Dhoni movie’s money have caught attention online, with viewers waiting to see whether Rhiti or her team responds to the allegations.