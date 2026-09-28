Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Claims His Leg Was Broken, Eyes Were Injured, Says ‘Stun Gun Was Used’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death continues to remain a deeply emotional topic for his family and fans, even six years after the actor passed away. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made fresh claims about what she says she recently learned from the person who conducted Sushant’s post-mortem.

Shweta Rajput

Shweta on Postmortem Report of Sushant

In a recent video message, Shweta claimed that the post-mortem person told her that a stun gun had been used on Sushant, pointing towards his neck. She further alleged that his leg was broken, his eyes were injured and “a lot of force” had been used on him. Her comments have once again brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death. Shweta did not identify the person she was referring to in her video or provide documents to support these newly shared claims.

Shweta Rajput

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The allegations have also not been independently verified. This is important because earlier reports about the 2020 post-mortem described no struggle marks or external injuries and reported the conclusion of the medical team at the time as suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death led to widespread public discussion and investigations, with different questions and theories continuing to circulate over the years.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Despite making the fresh claims, Shweta’s message was not focused only on anger or revenge. She spoke about the emotional pain of losing someone close and said she did not want hatred or resentment to consume her. Instead, she urged people to hold on to love, faith and goodness. Shweta also clarified that choosing forgiveness does not mean giving up the fight for justice. She said that if people want to seek justice, they should do so from a place of love rather than revenge.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Her latest statement has once again triggered discussions among Sushant’s fans on social media. However, the new post-mortem claims remain allegations shared by Shweta and should not be treated as independently established facts unless supported by official records or further evidence. The latest remarks have also renewed questions among Sushant’s fans about the evidence and findings from the original investigation. Many are now calling for clarity over the claims, while the family’s statements continue to keep the circumstances of the actor’s death in public discussion.