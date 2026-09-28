Komal Rani Calls Sunita Ahuja ‘Mentally Unwell’, Says ‘Stop Using My Name’ Amid Govinda Dating Rumours

Komal Rani Swarnkar has hit back at Sunita Ahuja amid ongoing rumours about her alleged romantic involvement with Govinda. Following Sunita’s emotional comments about their marriage, Komal denied causing marital issues and levelled serious allegations against Sunita. Bollywood actor Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and his rumoured relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has taken an unexpected turn after Komal shared a strong-worded statement on Instagram.

Her comments came shortly after Sunita was spotted at Dakshineswar Kali Temple talking about her marriage and saying that “ghar toot raha hai” (her home is breaking) for no reason. Sunita’s suggestion that she was to blame for any marital problems was rejected by Komal, who made several serious allegations against Sunita. There is no statement from Govinda or Sunita on Komal’s claims. The alleged affair between Govinda and Komal has also not been confirmed by either side.

Komal Hits Back at Sunita Ahuja

Rumours began after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. Soon after, Sunita visited Dakshineswar Kali Temple, where she emotionally opened up about her personal life. On September 26, Komal addressed the situation through an Instagram story, stating that “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.” Although her account remains unverified, the note indicates that it likely belongs to Komal.

She shared a lengthy note questioning Sunita’s public statements and alleged that the actor’s wife had been targeting her. Komal also made stronger claims about Sunita’s marriage to Govinda, alleging she had tried to harm her husband over the years and questioning whether her comments were intended to gain public sympathy. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Komal Accuses Sunita Of Mentally Harassing Govinda

Komal further alleged that Govinda was mentally harassed, prevented from working and isolated. She questioned whether Sunita’s actions stemmed from genuine distress or what she described as a “carefully planned conspiracy.” Komal asked Sunita not to associate her name with the dispute. Her allegations have added another dimension to the controversy, though they remain unverified and should be viewed as claims.

How the Govinda-Komal Rani Rumour Started

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani resurfaced after they were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Speculation grew as Komal is working with Govinda in the film Roopa. The duo has been romantically linked in recent months, though neither has confirmed their relationship. Their appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja revived dating rumours again.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987, and they have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Recent comments and rumours involving Govinda and Komal have again drawn public attention to their marriage, while Govinda has remained silent.

Komal Rani Swarnkar Shares Instagram Post

“Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy?

To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn’t accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people’s sympathy. Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women..”

The latest exchange between Komal and Sunita has shifted attention from dating rumours to allegations surrounding Govinda’s marriage.