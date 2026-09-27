‘You’re Muslim, Why Are You Wearing a Tilak?’ Mammootty Faces Backlash Over Video, Harishree Yusuf Hits Back

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has once again found himself at the centre of an online debate after a video showing him wearing a traditional tilak surfaced on social media. While many viewers appreciated the actor’s traditional appearance, some users questioned why he was wearing a tilak despite being Muslim. The reactions quickly turned the video into a topic of discussion, prompting actor Harishree Yusuf to respond to the criticism and speak about the place of traditions beyond religious boundaries.

Mammootty

Mammootty’s Video Sparks Questions

In the video, Mammootty can be seen wearing a tilak on his forehead, a look associated by many with Hindu religious and cultural traditions. The veteran actor has often been seen participating in different cultural occasions, but this particular appearance attracted attention online. Some social media users questioned the actor’s choice, with comments along the lines of, “You’re Muslim, why do you wear a tilak?” The remarks subsequently triggered a wider conversation about religion, culture and personal choices.

Harishree Yusuf

Also Read: Kashmera Shah Defends Mami Sunita Ahuja, Hits Back at Komal Rani, ‘We’re Called Killers for Protecting a Man’

Amid the reactions, Harishree Yusuf reportedly came forward to defend Mammootty and challenge the criticism. His response focused on the idea that cultural traditions and symbols should not always be viewed through the narrow lens of religious identity. He reminded people that Indian traditions have evolved over centuries and that participating in a cultural practice does not necessarily define or change a person’s religious identity.

Mammootty

The debate has once again brought attention to the difference between religious identity and cultural participation. In India, several customs, festivals, clothing styles and traditional practices are shared across communities and are often observed during social and cultural occasions. Mammootty’s video became a talking point precisely because some viewers interpreted the tilak primarily as a religious symbol, while others viewed it as part of a broader cultural setting.

Mammootty

Mammootty has enjoyed a decades-long career and remains one of the most respected stars of Malayalam cinema. His public appearances frequently attract attention, but the latest discussion has moved beyond cinema and into questions of identity and tradition. With Harishree Yusuf’s response adding another perspective to the conversation, the viral video has sparked a larger debate about whether cultural traditions should be restricted to a particular community.