Ranveer Singh Makes First Appearance After Welcoming Second Daughter With Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the premiere of Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Hunkkaar. It marked the actor’s first public appearance since he and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child, a baby girl, earlier this month. On September 19, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, became parents for the first time in 2024 when their daughter, Dua, was born on September 8.

Just days after welcoming their second child, Ranveer made his first public appearance. The actor was recently spotted attending the special screening of Hunkkaar. The upcoming web series stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others and is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25. Several other Bollywood celebrities also attended the screening and showed their support.

Ranveer Singh Spotted in First Public Appearance

Ranveer Singh looked dapper at the Mumbai screening of Hunkkaar. The Bollywood star made a stylish statement in an all-white outfit at the premiere. Zoom TV shared a video of Ranveer from the web show’s screening on social media, along with a caption that read, “All suited up and looking dapper as always.” Aneet, too, marked her presence at the event.

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Before welcoming his second baby girl, Ranveer Singh sought blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Later, the actor was spotted visiting the city’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple offered prayers together, seeking divine blessings ahead of the arrival of their second child.

Ranveer Singh professional front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The spy thriller hit theatres in March 2026 and, according to Sacnilk, earned Rs 1,149.30 crore domestically and Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide. Before this, Ranveer appeared in Dhurandhar alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others. Released in 2025, the film emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters and received significant attention for its action-packed storyline, ensemble cast, and strong box-office performance. Ranveer Singh will next star in Jai Mehta’s zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Hansal Mehta’s son. The film also features Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a key role.

About Hunkkaar movie

According to JioHotstar’s official synopsis, Hunkkaar follows a teenager who accuses a revered cult leader of s*xual assault, triggering a nationwide conflict. As the truth gradually emerges, the boundaries between faith and justice begin to blur. Alongside Aneet and Fatima, the series features Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

Directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, Hunkkaar is produced by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, Mangata Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures. Planning to watch the show? Tweet @TimesNow on X and share your thoughts and reactions with them.