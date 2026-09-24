Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘We Sadly Underutilised Mukul Dev’; Calls Udta Teer a Tribute to Him – Deets Inside!

Mukul Dev’s last film, Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, will release in theatres on October 9. Ayushmann remembered the late actor and said the film serves as a tribute to Mukul and his work. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Udta Teer will mark late actor Mukul Dev’s final on-screen appearance. The Bollywood actor passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54. Fans became emotional after spotting him briefly in the film’s trailer. Mukul played an important role in the comedy.

During the trailer launch, Ayushmann remembered the late actor and said that Udta Teer would be a fitting tribute to his talent. He also recalled Mukul’s contribution to cinema, mentioning that Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta (2018) was Dev’s brainchild and reflected his creative vision.

Ayushmann Khurrana honours Mukul Dev at Udta Teer trailer launch

Mukul Dev’s last film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. At the trailer launch, Ayushmann Khurrana praised the late actor, calling him one of the country’s most brilliant talents and remembering his remarkable contribution to cinema. “Mukul Dev was one of the brightest, most brilliant talents in our country. There was a film named Omerta (2018). It was his brainchild. We sadly underutilised him. In Udta Teer, you’ll see him for the last time. This is like a swan song; it’s a tribute to Mukul Dev.”

Director Aakash Kaushik also recalled his conversations with Mukul Dev during the making of Udta Teer. He revealed that Dev often discussed the film and remained curious about how audiences would react to his performance after its release.

Aakash revealed that Mukul Dev often called him to ask how viewers might react to his performance. He added that Udta Teer was Mukul’s best work and shared that the late actor had delivered a memorable performance in the film. “We say that with a lot of responsibility. Unhone literally chaar chand lagaye hai iss picture ko. So, Mukul sir, wherever you are, we love you and miss you. I promised you that poora Hindustan aapke gunn gaayega aur woh hoga. That’s my promise to him and to you all. You’ll love his performance.”

For the unversed, Mukul Dev was known for his work in films such as Wajood, Dastak, Qila, Kohram, Just Married, and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. He also appeared in several television shows, including Gharwali Uparwali, Kutumb, Kasshish, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Arslaan, and Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, among others.

About Udta Teer movie

Mukul Dev was known for his work in several Hindi films, including Wajood, Dastak, Qila, Kohram, Just Married, and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. He also appeared in popular television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kutumb, Kasshish, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Arslaan, and Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar.