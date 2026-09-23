Ayesha Khan Slams Shreyasi Singh Over Bihar Incident, Asks, ‘Who Gave You the Right to Moral Police?’

Actress Ayesha Khan has reacted strongly to the disturbing incident involving two minors in Bihar’s Jamui, questioning the idea of “moral policing” in the wake of the case. Ayesha took to Instagram Stories to express her anger over the incident and criticised remarks made by Bihar minister and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh. Ayesha shared two Instagram Stories about the case. In one, she said she felt disgust after watching what happened in Bihar and questioned how people could justify such behaviour in the name of morality or culture.

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan Says She Felt ‘Disgusted’ Watching the Incident

Her post focused on the alleged harassment and humiliation faced by the two teenagers. She also questioned the people who stood around and recorded the incident instead of helping them. Ayesha argued that harassment should not be presented as an issue of morality or culture. Ayesha’s strongest reaction came while addressing the debate around “moral policing”.

Ayesha Khan’s Post

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Without directly naming Shreyasi Singh, she questioned who had asked for such policing and who had given anyone the authority to decide how it should be carried out. “Who asked for your solution? Who asked for moral policing? Who gave you the right?” Ayesha wrote in her Instagram Story, questioning the argument that moral policing could simply have been carried out in a “better” or more acceptable manner.

Ayesha Khan

She further questioned why people were recording the incident and subsequently sharing such footage instead of intervening or helping the victims. Her post also raised questions about the larger attitude of those who witnessed the episode. Ayesha’s comments came after Shreyasi Singh spoke to India Today TV about the Jamui incident. While condemning the alleged mistreatment of the two teenagers, Singh said that “moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion.” Her remarks subsequently drew criticism and became part of the wider discussion surrounding the case.

Ayesha Khan

Singh later said that her remarks had been taken out of context and clarified that she had consistently advocated strict action against anti-social elements. The controversy follows an incident in Jamui involving two Class 10 students who were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group while returning from a coaching class. Reports said the minors were subjected to abusive behaviour and the girl was allegedly sexually harassed. The incident was also recorded on mobile phones and the footage later circulated online. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation.