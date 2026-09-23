Sunita Ahuja Picks Shah Rukh Khan for ‘One-Night Stand’, Says Husband Govinda Is “Honest and a Good Man”

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja is once again making headlines for her candid and unfiltered answers. During a rapid-fire segment on Why Not With MNL Season 3, Sunita was given a rather cheeky hypothetical question: if she had to choose one Bollywood actor for a “one-night stand,” who would it be? Her answer came without hesitation, Shah Rukh Khan. Let us tell you that Sunita was asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane. She immediately picked Shah Rukh and made it clear that the superstar would remain her first choice.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Says Shah Rukh Khan Is Her First Choice

She reportedly said, “You ask anything, my first priority will be Shah Rukh Khan only.” Her playful response has since gone viral, with fans discussing her long-standing admiration for the Darr actor. The question was part of a light-hearted rapid-fire round, so Sunita’s answer was clearly given in the context of a hypothetical celebrity question rather than as a statement about her real-life intentions. Interestingly, in the same conversation, Sunita also spoke warmly about her husband Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja

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Her comments come at a time when the couple’s personal life has been the subject of considerable media attention and speculation. Sunita said she has no regrets about marrying Govinda and described him as a “very good” and “very honest” person. She recalled that when she first met him, she found him to be a genuinely good person. She also spoke about her own personality, saying that although people may consider her strict or outspoken, she says whatever she feels from the heart. She added that there are very few people who truly understand her.

Sunita Ahuja

Speaking about her equation with Govinda, Sunita appeared to strike a more independent note. She said she wants people to live their own lives and allow others to do the same. Her remarks come amid months of public speculation surrounding her marriage to Govinda. However, her latest comments did not confirm any particular development in their relationship. Instead, she spoke about her personal outlook and her decision to focus on her own life.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita has also previously spoken about love, trust and possessiveness in marriage. In an earlier interview, she referenced Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Darr while describing the intensity she associates with love. Sunita, who was largely known to the public as Govinda’s wife for decades, has recently been making more appearances on television and in entertainment shows. Her candid interviews have given audiences a glimpse into her personality beyond her family identity. She is also set to make her acting debut in her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s film Hero Ki Heroine, where she will reportedly play his on-screen mother.