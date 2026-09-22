Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Katrina Kaif’s Postpartum Weight Trolling, Calls It ‘Bizarre and Uneducated’’

Recently, Parineeti Chopra has spoken in support of Katrina Kaif after the actress faced trolling over her postpartum weight. While promoting her debut web series, Shaque: Trust No One, Parineeti addressed the criticism and called it “bizarre and uneducated.” The actress took a stand for Katrina, urging people to be more understanding of the changes a woman’s body goes through after pregnancy. Parineeti made the comments during the promotion of her upcoming series, where she openly discussed the unnecessary scrutiny new mothers face.

Parineeti says that the changes women experience in their bodies after childbirth are beautiful reminders of motherhood and should be celebrated rather than criticised. Speaking about her own experience, she says such comments do not affect her much because she does not spend much time on social media. She also finds it difficult to understand why people troll women or judge their bodies for naturally changing after pregnancy and childbirth.

Parineeti Chopra Comes Out In Support Of Katrina Kaif

In an interview with IANS, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she does not pay attention to online negativity, as she rarely spends time on social media. The actress admitted that she is often unaware of what is happening online. She explained that social media does not occupy much of her time, saying, “I’m just too true to my life. I’m just too true to my, you know, my time, my family, my friends, and my own life. I really couldn’t be bothered about unknown people talking about me.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: When asked about Katrina Kaif being trolled over postpartum weight gain and the body-shaming of women in 2026, actress Parineeti Chopra says, “I don’t deal with it because I don’t even look at it. If it happens to me, mostly I’m not aware of it because I… pic.twitter.com/C4ZZvn29Df — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

The Ishaqzaade actress has little patience for such comments. When asked about the public scrutiny women often face after giving birth, Parineeti Chopra responded strongly. She addressed the issue of judging women’s bodies and appearances after childbirth, making it clear that such opinions should not define or affect new mothers. “I find it uneducated and bizarre. I just find it absolutely bizarre. I find it bizarre that especially postpartum women are even discussed. I don’t understand why. I just don’t get it.”

The Amar Singh Chamkila star also questioned the mindset that focuses on a woman’s weight after pregnancy. She wondered why such discussions happen at all, especially when they are often negative. According to the actress, the changes a woman’s body goes through during pregnancy are necessary for carrying and delivering a healthy baby. She described these physical changes as natural, meaningful and beautiful.

Parineeti Chopra concluded by saying, “And especially something as stupid as weight? Oh Lord. Okay, clearly they don’t have lives. They definitely don’t have education. They don’t have basic human decency.” (sic)

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif faced heavy trolling over her postpartum weight after she was spotted with husband Vicky Kaushal at Ambani’s Ganpati celebration in Mumbai. Salman Khan indirectly came to her support, criticising online trolls for targeting her. He also spoke against intrusive paparazzi culture and the constant scrutiny celebrities face over their personal lives.

About Shaque movie

Parineeti Chopra is set to make her web series debut with Shaque, which will premiere on Netflix on September 24. The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anup Soni in key supporting roles.