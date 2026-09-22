Aasif Khan’s Marriage Questioned Over Love Gill’s ‘Cozy Moments’, Wife Zeba Hits Back: “Bas, Bahut Hua!”

Panchayat fame Aasif Khan is at the centre of a social media discussion after several clips featuring him and his Bigg Boss 20 co-contestant Love Gill went viral. The videos, showing the two in close proximity, have led some viewers to question the nature of their equation and even raise comments about Aasif’s marriage. Amid the growing chatter, his wife Zeba has now broken her silence and firmly defended their relationship.

Questions Raised on Aasif Khan

Zeba Asks People Not to Judge Their Marriage

Zeba shared a detailed statement on Instagram, beginning with the words, “Bas, bahut hua.” Addressing the discussion around her husband, she said that as Aasif’s wife, she felt it was important to speak clearly about the questions being raised about their marriage because of a few moments from the show. She urged viewers not to form conclusions based on short clips circulating on social media. Instead, she asked them to watch the Bigg Boss 20 live feed, where viewers can see more of Aasif’s conversations and interactions.

Zeba’s Post

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Zeba made it clear that she does not believe the viral clips tell the complete story. According to her, Aasif frequently talks about his wife, their life together and their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. She described their relationship as secure and their understanding as strong. Zeba also said that there was no need for her or Aasif to constantly explain or justify their marriage because of isolated moments shown online.

Aasif Khan

Her message was essentially that viewers should distinguish between what happens as part of a reality-show environment and conclusions being drawn about someone’s personal character or marriage. The controversy began after multiple short clips of Aasif and Love started circulating online. In one video, Love is seen hugging Aasif after a situation in the game did not go in his favour. Another clip shows her sitting close to him while he is on a bed. In another moment, she is seen resting her head against Aasif’s chest during a group discussion.

Aasif Khan

These moments led some social media users to question whether the two were getting too close, particularly because Aasif is married. However, the clips themselves do not establish any romantic relationship between the two. They show interactions inside the reality-show setting, while interpretations about what those moments mean have largely come from social media users. Zeba also made an appeal to viewers not to use Bigg Boss gameplay or isolated scenes as a basis for judging someone’s character or marriage.