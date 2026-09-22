Khesari Lal Raises Voice Over Harassment of Minor in Jamui, Faces Backlash Instead, “Don’t Talk About Daughters”

Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav has spoken out after a disturbing incident involving a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui district came to light through a viral video. The actor condemned the incident and called for strict action against those responsible. However, his statement also attracted criticism on social media, with some users bringing up his own Bhojpuri songs and questioning his right to speak about women’s safety. Reacting to the Jamui incident, Khesari said that seeing such treatment of a girl made his “blood boil.” He appealed to the government and administration to ensure a fair investigation and strict punishment for those found responsible.

Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav Condemned Jamui Incident

He also said that no one, regardless of their influence or status, should be considered above the law. Khesari stressed that there should be no compromise when it comes to the dignity and safety of girls. While Khesari’s statement was focused on the incident, some social media users responded by questioning his own contribution to Bhojpuri popular culture. Critics referred to the kind of songs associated with the Bhojpuri music industry and argued that celebrities should also reflect on the content they have promoted over the years.

Khesari Lal Yadav

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One criticism circulating online accused singers and artists of having contributed to a culture that society is now dealing with. Some users therefore told Khesari that he should not speak about “daughters” while ignoring the criticism surrounding his own work. These are social-media users’ views and allegations, not an established finding against the actor.

Khesari Lal Yadav

According to police officials, the incident took place on September 19 near Jamui. A video subsequently surfaced showing a group of people allegedly harassing a boy and a girl by the roadside. Police traced the victims with the help of a vehicle registration number visible in the video. A Special Investigation Team headed by a woman police officer was formed, and around seven alleged perpetrators were identified. Three people had been arrested by September 21, while raids were continuing to locate others.

Khesari Lal Yadav

The case has also been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act. Bihar Police said an investigation was underway and warned that sharing or circulating videos that reveal the identity of minors could itself attract legal action. Several social-media accounts were reportedly targeted for takedown action. Interestingly, Khesari himself has previously spoken publicly about protecting his daughter from online trolling. In 2022, during a controversy involving Pawan Singh, he had appealed to people not to target his daughter and family, saying that his daughter had done nothing wrong.