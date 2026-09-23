Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani, Fans Ask, “Why Not Sunita Ji?”

Govinda’s visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has sparked fresh discussion online after the actor arrived with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The appearance came just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the same pandal separately to seek Bappa’s blessings. The timing and Govinda’s companion quickly became a talking point among social media users. Let us tell you that Govinda was seen wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, while Komal Rani opted for an ethnic outfit.

Govinda With Komal Rani

Govinda Seeks Bappa’s Blessings With Komal Rani

The two entered the pandal together, offered prayers and participated in the religious rituals. A video from the visit shows Govinda and Komal acknowledging photographers as they made their way out of the venue. The visit has attracted particular attention because Komal Rani is Govinda’s co-star in his upcoming film Roopa. The actor had introduced her to the media earlier this year when announcing the project. But social media users quickly connected Govinda’s visit with Sunita Ahuja’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja earlier the same day.

Govinda With Komal Rani

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It is an interesting thing that Sunita had visited the pandal alone and offered prayers before Govinda arrived later with Komal. Some users questioned why Govinda did not visit with Sunita, with comments suggesting that the actor traditionally visits the pandal with his family. Others asked why he chose to arrive with Komal when his wife had already been there. These reactions reflect social-media speculation and do not establish anything about the couple’s relationship.

Govinda

Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has been the subject of intense media attention in recent months following reports of differences between the couple. Sunita has also made public allegations about Govinda’s alleged equation with Komal, while Govinda has denied rumours surrounding his personal life. In August, Sunita had publicly questioned Govinda’s outings with Komal and referred to the actress as being young enough to be his daughter. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Govinda With Komal Rani

Govinda has also pushed back against unverified claims about his personal life. Reports earlier said that his manager denied rumours of a second marriage and maintained that there were no issues between Govinda and Sunita. Komal Rani is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda in Roopa. Her growing association with the veteran actor has naturally attracted attention, particularly because of the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage.