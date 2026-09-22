Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies at 75, Once Found Her Daughter After a Birth Mix-Up

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is mourning the loss of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news through an official statement and requested privacy during this difficult time. Krishna Mukerji was not only Rani’s mother but also one of the biggest influences behind her journey into acting. Rani has spoken several times about the special bond she shared with her mother.

Rani Mukerji and Krishna Mukherji

Krishna Mukerji Passed Away

In an old interview, the actress revealed that becoming an actor was not originally her own decision. According to Rani, Krishna was the one who recognised her acting potential and encouraged her to enter the film industry. Rani had once recalled that she was a very obedient daughter and therefore followed her mother’s advice when Krishna suggested that she should become an actress. She also credited her mother for recognising her talent even before she herself understood it.

Krishna Mukerji

Also Read: Aasif Khan’s Marriage Questioned Over Love Gill’s ‘Cozy Moments’, Wife Zeba Hits Back: “Bas, Bahut Hua!”

Interestingly, Krishna was also connected to the entertainment industry herself. She had worked as a playback singer in Bengali and Hindi cinema, including lending her voice to the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. One of the lesser-known stories associated with Rani’s childhood is an alleged mix-up at the time of her birth. According to reports, a baby was mistakenly exchanged with another family at the hospital.

Krishna Mukerji

The story goes that Krishna Mukerji noticed something unusual when she saw the baby and believed that the child was not her daughter. Reports claim that she eventually identified and found her biological daughter and brought Rani back. This unusual family story has been reported by Indian media over the years, although detailed independent documentation of the hospital incident is limited. Krishna’s role in Rani’s career went far beyond encouraging her to act. Rani has credited her mother with giving her the confidence to enter an industry where she initially had no plans to build a career.

Rani Mukerji

Krishna was reportedly involved even around Rani’s early screen tests. According to a recent account, she encouraged Rani to try acting in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat but after seeing her first screen test, Krishna reportedly told producer Salim Akhtar not to cast her if he did not think she was right for the film. The news of Krishna Mukerji’s death was officially announced by the family, who expressed gratitude towards everyone offering their love, prayers and support. They have also requested people to respect their privacy while they grieve.