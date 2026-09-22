Shah Rukh Khan Wipes Sweat With Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Dupatta, Gauri Khan Was Right There; Video Sparks Reactions

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan has been making headlines, but one candid moment from the pandal has now caught the internet’s attention. A video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations shows Shah Rukh using his longtime manager Pooja Dadlani’s dupatta to wipe his face while Gauri was standing nearby. The brief moment quickly triggered a mixed response on social media.

Shahrukh Khan

Shah Rukh Uses Pooja Dadlani’s Dupatta

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh can be seen inside the crowded Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Dressed in a blue traditional kurta, the actor appears to wipe sweat from his forehead with Pooja Dadlani’s pink dupatta. The moment happened amid the heat and heavy crowd at the venue. Pooja, who has been associated with Shah Rukh professionally for years, was standing close to the actor and his family during the visit. Some reports noted that she appeared to offer the dupatta to him, suggesting that the gesture was spontaneous.

Shahrukh Khan

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What caught the attention of some social media users was the fact that Gauri Khan was standing close to Shah Rukh when the moment happened. Suhana Khan was also with her parents during the family’s visit. Soon after the video surfaced, some users began questioning why Shah Rukh used Pooja’s dupatta when his wife and daughter were right beside him. Comments along the lines of “Why didn’t he use Gauri’s dupatta?” started appearing online.

Shahrukh

However, not everyone saw anything unusual in the clip. Another section of users defended Shah Rukh, pointing out that Pooja was standing next to him and may have simply offered the dupatta when he needed to wipe his face. Pooja Dadlani has been a longtime member of Shah Rukh Khan’s professional team and frequently accompanies him during public appearances. Because of their years-long association, several fans viewed the moment as nothing more than a casual interaction between colleagues who share a close professional bond.

Shahrukh Khan

Importantly, the short video does not establish anything beyond that particular interaction. Gauri and Suhana were also seen accompanying Shah Rukh throughout the visit, and there was no visible reaction from either of them suggesting that they were upset by the moment. The dupatta moment was only one of several videos from Shah Rukh’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit. The superstar arrived at the famous Mumbai pandal with Gauri, Suhana and Pooja and participated in the evening aarti. Another video captured a sweet family moment involving Suhana. After darshan, vermilion appeared around her nose and eye, and Gauri was seen helping her clean it. Shah Rukh also stepped in to make sure his daughter was comfortable.