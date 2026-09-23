Devoleena Bhattacharjee Questions BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’: “When Education Becomes Business, How Can There Be Progress?”

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ after reacting to a BJP post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. The actress raised concerns over the state of education and argued that a country cannot truly progress if merit and quality education are not given enough importance. Let us tell you that the BJP video described Modi’s 25-year public journey as a continuing commitment to public service and nation-building. Responding to the post, Devoleena challenged the idea of development by focusing on education and merit.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Questions the Idea of National Progress

She wrote that when an education system is weakened and merit suffers, it becomes difficult to expect meaningful national progress. She further argued that when education becomes primarily a business or a tool for vote-based politics, the country ultimately suffers. Devoleena’s strongest question came at the end of her post, where she wrote that regardless of whether someone is a man or a woman, if they do not receive proper education and merit has to “sit at home”, then what kind of empowerment and trust can society talk about?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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Her remarks were directed at the broader education system rather than being limited to one particular educational institution or policy. The actress has previously spoken publicly on social and political issues as well. The BJP’s broader ‘Seva’ outreach programme is being organised around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and his 25 years in public life. The campaign is scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17 and includes activities such as blood donation drives, health camps, cleanliness initiatives and plantation programmes.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Delhi government has also announced a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ with public-service and outreach programmes, including health camps, cleanliness drives, plantation activities and ‘Seva Setu’ camps across the capital. Devoleena’s reaction has added an education-focused angle to the discussion around the campaign.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Her comments have drawn responses from social media users, with some agreeing with her concerns about education and merit, while others have debated whether the campaign should be assessed primarily through its public-service initiatives. For now, Devoleena’s comments remain her personal criticism of the education system and her response to the BJP’s post, rather than an assessment of the campaign’s actual outcomes.