Yami Gautam Reacts To Her First National Award Win, Shares A Message For Bollywood Outsiders: ‘Ek Na Ek Din Aisa Hoga…’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The achievement marked a special and emotional moment in her career. After receiving the prestigious honour, Yami said she still had much more to learn and achieve as an actor. The actress also reflected on her journey in the film industry and shared an encouraging message for aspiring actors who arrive in Mumbai every year with dreams of making it big. Her words highlighted the importance of patience, hard work, and dedication while pursuing a career in the competitive world of cinema.

Yami Gautam Talks About Winning The National Award

The National Film Awards for 2024 were presented on Tuesday in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. Yami Gautam walked onto the stage with a smile and greeted everyone with a traditional namaste before receiving her award. Her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, was also present at the ceremony. He was seen sitting among the audience and proudly watching Yami as she stepped forward to accept the honour at the prestigious event. The special moment reflected the couple’s support for each other.

VIDEO | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat: After attending the 72nd National Film Awards, actress Yami Gautam says, “I am still trying to soak in this moment. It’s a great matter of pride and honour for any film artist who has worked all their life. There is still a lot left for me to learn in… pic.twitter.com/Uwng85iJah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Yami shared what the honour and recognition meant to her personally. “I’m still trying to soak in this moment. It’s a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who’s worked all their life. ” she said, while speaking to the media.

Yami Gautam shares a message for outsiders

Yami Gautam shared a message for people who move to Mumbai from different cities, hoping to pursue their dreams of becoming actors. “I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you. Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga (You keep working hard, keep doing good work, and one day, this will happen for sure).”

The actor added that she still had a lot to learn and many more roles to explore. Speaking in Hindi, Yami said: “Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai. (I don’t know where I have reached. I have a lot to learn in my journey, lots of work to do. This is such a big honour in itself, and to receive it at a place with so much history is a matter of pride).”

About Article 370 Movie

Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is a 2024 Hindi political action thriller. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film draws inspiration from true events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Yami Gautam portrayed an intelligence officer in the critically acclaimed film, which also performed well at the box office.