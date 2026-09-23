Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals He Is Divorced, Says He Was Married at a Young Age Due to Family Pressure

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life. During a conversation with fellow contestant on Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he had been married and went through a divorce in 2024. He also shared that the marriage lasted only around four to five months and happened due to family pressure.

Gullu

Gullu Says He Was Married for Just 4-5 Months

Gullu described the experience as more than an ordinary heartbreak, telling Qazi that he had actually gone through a divorce. He revealed that the marriage lasted for only four to five months before he realised that the relationship was not working. According to Gullu, marriages happen at a young age in his family and community, and he too faced pressure to settle down. He said that his marriage was not a love marriage and that there was no romantic relationship behind the decision. Gullu revealed that his divorce was finalised in 2024, calling that period one of the most depressing phases of his life. He said he kept trying to make the marriage work but eventually understood that continuing the relationship was not possible.

Gullu

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He also recalled facing opposition from his family. According to Gullu, he wanted the divorce while his family was against his decision, and some family members even cut him off during that period. The proceedings reportedly took around a year to settle. Gullu’s revelation also sheds new light on his old wedding pictures, which had previously gone viral online. He said the photographs were leaked while he was in Goa with the Roadies gang and that he was extremely worried about the impact they could have on his career.

Gullu

At the time, Gullu had reportedly dismissed the pictures as fake. His latest revelation inside the Bigg Boss house, however, confirms that he had indeed been married. After going through the difficult phase, Gullu said he chose to focus on his work and move forward with his life.

Gullu

Gullu also revealed that the divorce was not an easy decision for him. He said his family initially opposed his choice and eventually stopped speaking to him, while the entire process took nearly a year to settle. He recalled that his wedding pictures were leaked while he was in Goa with the Roadies gang, leaving him worried about how the revelation could affect his career.