Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali, Krish Agarwal Get Engaged; Filmmaker Seeks Blessings For Couple – See Here!

Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, is officially engaged. After receiving a dreamy proposal, Ida got engaged to her beau, Krish Agarwal. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared a picture from the engagement ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the special moment and celebrating the couple’s happiness. Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, has started a new chapter in her personal life. The aspiring filmmaker recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agarwal. Krish proposed to Ida at Ytresand Beach in Norway on July 1. Following the romantic proposal, the couple got formally engaged.

Imtiaz Ali also shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram Story. However, Ida and Krish have not yet announced their wedding plans. While Ida begins this new phase of her life, she is also focusing on her filmmaking career. She made her directorial debut with the film On a Whim.

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets formally engaged to Krish Agarwal

Imtiaz Ali shared a picture from Ida and Krish’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Ida looked pretty in a pastel pink outfit with delicate jewellery, while Krish wore black. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members. The proud father also shared his blessings and warm wishes for the newly engaged couple.

Ida Ali shares Norway proposal video on Instagram

On July 12, Ida shared a video of her proposal on Instagram, proudly showing her ring. Reacting to the special moment, Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts with Hindustan Times. “It is the greatest happiness for me.” The veteran filmmaker said Krish spoke to him before proposing to her.

All about Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida

Ida Ali is the daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali, and she is following her father’s path in filmmaking. She directed her first short film, Lift, at the age of 17. She also wrote the Amazon miniTV romantic drama Uljhe Hue and directed another short film, Maya, in 2018. Apart from filmmaking, Ida founded Refresh, a digital platform focused on youth and mental health. She also gave a TEDx Talk at a young age, where she spoke about creative aspirations. Ida studied filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. She also co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue with comedian Kareema Barry, where they discuss cinema and cultural tropes. According to her YouTube description, she enjoys travelling, filmmaking and eating.

All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali’s future son-in-law, Krish Agarwal

Krish is not from the entertainment industry and has been dating Ida for several years. The couple often shares pictures from their vacations on social media. Krish and Ida were also in Pahalgam with Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap, and her husband Shane, just days before the terrorist attack.

Ida will turn 26 this year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz Ali said he does not believe in putting pressure on his daughter to get married.

Imtiaz Ali’s work front

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali recently directed Main Vaapas Aaunga, which starred Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. He is currently associated with several upcoming projects, including Heer Ranjha and an untitled film starring Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.