Kartik Aaryan Dedicates His National Award to Bappa, Places Honour at Lalbaugcha Raja’s Feet

Kartik Aaryan has marked one of the biggest milestones of his career with a heartfelt visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. A day after receiving his first National Film Award for Best Actor, the actor arrived at the famous Mumbai pandal carrying the prestigious honour with him. Kartik offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and placed his National Award at Bappa’s feet before seeking blessings. The emotional gesture has now become a talking point among his fans.

Kartik Aaryan

From National Award Ceremony to Bappa’s Darbar

Kartik received the Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on September 22. He was recognised for his performance as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. He shared the Best Actor award with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was honoured for Brahmayugam. Instead of keeping the prestigious trophy at home after returning to Mumbai, Kartik chose to take it straight to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Kartik Aaryan

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Dressed in a traditional kurta, the actor was seen folding his hands and bowing before Bappa. He then brought the award close to the idol and placed it at the deity’s feet as he sought blessings. Videos and pictures from the visit quickly surfaced online, showing Kartik in a deeply devotional mood. The actor appeared grateful as he stood before Bappa with his National Award, turning the visit into an emotional moment following his career achievement.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik has previously spoken about how special the National Award is for him. After the win, he shared an emotional note reflecting on his journey from a small-town boy dreaming of becoming an actor to standing on the National Film Awards stage. His visit to Lalbaugcha Raja came across as a gesture of gratitude after achieving a milestone he had once only imagined.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik’s National Award win also highlights the extensive preparation that went into Chandu Champion. He played Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming, in the Kabir Khan-directed film. The actor underwent significant physical preparation for the role and worked extensively to portray Petkar’s journey on screen. His performance eventually earned him the National Award for Best Actor, making the recognition particularly significant in his career. For Kartik, the Lalbaugcha Raja visit became more than just another celebrity appearance during Ganeshotsav. Carrying his newly won National Award to Bappa and placing it at his feet gave the achievement a personal and spiritual touch.