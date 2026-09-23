Richa Chadha Reveals She ‘Lost A Lot Of Blood’ During Childbirth, Opens Up About Difficult Postpartum Phase

Actress Richa Chadha has opened up about the difficult experience she went through during childbirth and the challenges she faced in the postpartum period. The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Ali Fazal, spoke candidly about the physical and emotional changes that followed delivery. Richa revealed that she lost a significant amount of blood while giving birth, making the experience particularly challenging. Her honest account offers a glimpse into the realities of motherhood that are often not discussed openly, especially when celebrities are expected to quickly return to their professional lives.

Speaking about her postpartum journey, Richa explained that recovery was not simply about adjusting to life with a newborn. Her body needed time to heal after childbirth, while she was also adapting to the demands of being a new mother. The actress has previously spoken about the importance of being realistic about motherhood rather than presenting an idealised version of the experience. Her latest comments highlight how childbirth can bring physical exhaustion, emotional changes and a completely new routine, making support from family and loved ones especially important during the early months.

Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter in July 2024, and the couple has largely chosen to keep their parenting journey private. Since becoming parents, both actors have occasionally spoken about how motherhood and fatherhood have changed their lives. Richa has also been candid about the pressures women can face after giving birth, including expectations surrounding their bodies and appearance. By sharing her own experience, the actress has contributed to a broader conversation about the need to acknowledge the difficulties of postpartum recovery rather than treating it as something women should simply overcome quickly.

The actress’ latest revelation also serves as a reminder that every childbirth and recovery experience can be different. Richa’s decision to speak openly about losing blood and struggling during the postpartum phase allows her audience to see a more vulnerable side of her life beyond the glamour associated with the entertainment industry. While she continues to balance motherhood with her acting and other professional commitments, her journey reflects the reality that recovery takes time and can involve both physical and emotional challenges. Her candid account has resonated with many who believe conversations around childbirth and postpartum wellbeing should be more open and honest.