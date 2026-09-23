Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball During Pregnancy With Husband Raj Nidimoru, Couple Enjoys a Fun Game Together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying this special phase of her life while continuing to stay active, and her latest pickleball video with husband Raj Nidimoru has caught fans’ attention. The actress recently shared a glimpse of herself playing the sport during her pregnancy, with Raj joining her for a doubles match. The candid video shows the couple having fun together on the court as they enjoy some quality time. In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha can be seen playing from the back of the court while Raj takes the front position. The actress moves around the court, returns shots and appears to be thoroughly enjoying the game.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Looks Energetic on the Pickleball Court

Rather than making the moment overly serious, Samantha seems to be having fun with her husband while staying active. She added a playful caption to the video that read, “Safe to say my running never looked sexier.” The light-hearted remark quickly became one of the talking points around the video, with fans getting another glimpse of Samantha’s cheerful side during her pregnancy. Raj was not merely watching from the sidelines. The filmmaker joined Samantha on the pickleball court as her doubles partner, with the two working together during the match.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

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Their latest appearance comes after several recent glimpses of the couple spending time together. Just days ago, Raj was also seen dropping Samantha at the airport. A video of the couple sharing a warm goodbye hug went viral on social media, with fans reacting to their affectionate moment. Samantha has been giving fans occasional glimpses into her pregnancy journey through social media. Before the pickleball video, she had shared pictures and videos from her traditional baby shower ceremony, where she was seen with Raj and members of their family.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress also spoke about the spiritual significance of the rituals performed during the ceremony. She shared glimpses of the Sri Vidya tradition and the Kalaa Aavarana ritual, explaining how the experience made her feel connected to the idea of motherhood and a new phase of life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has also previously shared glimpses of her workout routine during pregnancy. However, reports quoting her posts note that her focus is not on pushing herself beyond her limits but on understanding what her body needs and staying active accordingly. The actress had earlier revealed that her pregnancy came as a surprise for both her and Raj. She said the couple had reached a point where they were comfortable with either having children or not, making the pregnancy an unexpected but exciting new chapter for them.