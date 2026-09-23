‘Dhokebaaz’: Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani Swarnkar

Sunita Ahuja has reportedly reacted to husband Govinda’s recent visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi, where he was seen accompanied by actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Pictures and videos from the visit quickly circulated on social media, prompting renewed interest in Govinda’s personal life. The actor was seen seeking blessings at the popular Ganpati pandal, while Komal Rani Swarnkar was also present. The development attracted considerable attention, particularly because of the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita’s relationship.

According to reports, Sunita reacted to the situation with a sharp remark, reportedly calling Govinda “Dhokebaaz” while discussing his appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal. Her alleged comment immediately became a talking point among fans and entertainment followers. Sunita and Govinda have been married for several decades and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Over the years, the couple has openly spoken about their relationship, including the ups and downs that come with a long marriage. However, recent developments have once again placed their personal life under public scrutiny.

Govinda’s appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar has led to speculation on social media, although the exact nature of their equation remains unclear. Public appearances involving celebrities can often generate assumptions that may not necessarily reflect the complete context. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship based solely on their presence together at the Ganpati celebrations. The Lalbaugcha Raja visit was primarily a religious occasion, with several celebrities and public figures visiting the iconic pandal during the festival to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja has continued to attract attention for her candid comments about her marriage and family life. Her straightforward personality and willingness to speak openly have made her a familiar figure in Bollywood conversations. Govinda and Sunita have shared a long journey together, balancing family responsibilities and the actor’s successful career in Hindi cinema. As the latest videos continue to circulate online, fans are waiting to see whether either Govinda or Sunita will provide further clarification about the situation. For now, Sunita’s reported “Dhokebaaz” remark has added another intriguing chapter to the ongoing discussion surrounding the veteran actor’s personal life.

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