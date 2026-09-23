President Droupadi Murmu Urges Film Stars Not to Promote Products Harmful to Health, Says Youth Follow Them

President Droupadi Murmu has made a strong appeal to popular film stars, urging them to think carefully before endorsing products that could be harmful to people’s health. She highlighted the enormous influence celebrities have on children and young people, who often look up to their favourite stars and follow their lifestyle choices.

Droupadi Murmu

‘Millions of Young People Follow Successful Artists’

Speaking at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, President Murmu said that successful artists have the power to influence millions through both their words and actions. She pointed out that when celebrities talk about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, young audiences pay attention and often emulate them. Against this backdrop, she appealed to popular artists to avoid endorsing products that could negatively affect people’s health.

Droupadi Murmu

Also Read: Ayesha Khan Slams Shreyasi Singh Over Bihar Incident, Asks, ‘Who Gave You the Right to Moral Police?’

President Murmu summed up her message with a pointed line, saying that a “true star” is someone who spreads light rather than darkness. Her remarks placed the focus on the responsibility that comes with celebrity influence, particularly when stars promote commercial products to their massive fan bases. The comments come amid continued public discussion around celebrity endorsements of products associated with health concerns.

Droupadi Murmu

Recent reports have also highlighted notices issued to actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over advertisements for an elaichi brand. Murmu’s address was not limited to celebrity endorsements. She also called for greater participation of women on regional juries responsible for selecting films for the National Film Awards, saying that incorporating women’s perspectives can contribute to a more holistic outlook.

Droupadi Murmu

She further urged the film industry to ensure respect and social security for workers, assistants, small-scale artists and others who contribute to India’s creative economy but often remain away from the spotlight. Her remarks have brought the discussion around celebrity influence and responsibility back into focus, particularly at a time when stars can reach millions of young followers through both films and brand endorsements.