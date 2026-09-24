Tom Cruise Takes a Dig at AI at BAFTA Event, Praises Humans in Six-Minute Speech

Tom Cruise had a message for the age of artificial intelligence, and he made sure it was loud and clear. During a BAFTA event, the Hollywood superstar spoke at length about what makes human beings truly special, delivering an emotional six-minute speech that reportedly had people on their feet applauding. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence and passion for filmmaking, Cruise shifted the spotlight away from technology and towards the people behind cinema.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Slammed AI Influence

Rather than celebrating the growing influence of AI, the actor highlighted the qualities that machines cannot easily replicate, human emotion, creativity, connection and the ability to tell stories that come from real experiences. Cruise’s comments come at a time when AI has become one of the biggest talking points in the entertainment industry. From digital performances and visual effects to AI-generated scripts and images, the technology is rapidly changing how movies and television are made.

Tom Cruise

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Against this backdrop, Cruise’s speech stood out for its strong emphasis on human creativity. He spoke about the importance of artists, filmmakers and performers and the personal experiences they bring to their work. For Cruise, cinema isn’t simply about technology or spectacle. At its heart, it is about people, their emotions, struggles, dreams and stories. What made the moment even more memorable was the reaction from the audience. Cruise continued speaking for around six minutes, and his words eventually prompted attendees to rise and applaud.

Tom Cruise

The response reflected how strongly his message connected with people in the room. In an industry navigating rapid technological change, his comments offered a reminder that technology may assist the creative process, but the human element remains at the centre of storytelling. Cruise has spent decades working in an industry that has evolved dramatically, from practical filmmaking techniques to increasingly sophisticated digital effects. His perspective therefore carries the weight of someone who has witnessed Hollywood’s technological transformation firsthand.

Tom Cruise

The actor’s remarks also arrive amid an ongoing conversation about the role of AI in Hollywood. While the technology offers filmmakers new tools and possibilities, it has simultaneously raised questions about originality, performers’ rights and the future of creative jobs. Cruise’s speech did not simply turn into a debate about technology. Instead, he used the moment to celebrate what humans bring to cinema, imagination, vulnerability, emotion and the ability to connect with an audience on a deeply personal level. And judging by the standing ovation, his message clearly struck a chord.