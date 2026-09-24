‘Humans Are Cheaters’, Sunita Ahuja Reacts to Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Co-Star Komal Rani

Govinda has once again found himself at the centre of attention after visiting Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor sought Bappa’s blessings and was seen participating in the final aarti alongside Komal. Their appearance comes amid ongoing reports and speculation surrounding Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja, making the visit a talking point on social media.

Govinda

Govinda Arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani

Govinda visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on September 22, where he was accompanied by Komal Rani. Videos from the venue showed the two arriving amid heavy security and later seeking blessings at the pandal. Govinda was also seen performing the final aarti before leaving the venue. The timing of the visit attracted attention because Sunita had visited the same pandal earlier that day, but the couple did not arrive together. Instead, Govinda was later seen with Komal, his co-star in the upcoming film Roopa.

Sunita Ahuja

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The following morning, Sunita Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai airport, where photographers asked her about her thoughts on the ongoing developments. While she did not directly name Govinda or Komal, her remarks about loyalty and relationships quickly caught attention. Talking about her pet dog Winter, Sunita said that animals are better than humans because they remain loyal. She went on to say, “Humans are cheaters,” adding that people should love animals rather than humans.

Sunita Ahuja

Her comments came shortly after Govinda’s appearance with Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja, leading many to interpret the remarks as an indirect reaction. However, Sunita did not explicitly connect her statement to Govinda or the visit. Let us tell you that Komal Rani Swarnkar was introduced to the media in July as Govinda’s co-star in Roopa. Since then, their public appearances together have fuelled speculation about their equation.

Govinda and Komal

Sunita has previously made allegations concerning Govinda and Komal, while Govinda has pushed back against comments made about his personal life. He has also urged people involved in the discussion to stay within their limits and avoid making insulting remarks. Importantly, the public appearances and allegations have not by themselves established that Govinda and Komal are romantically involved. Reports about their relationship remain a matter of speculation, while Govinda’s manager has previously denied claims that the actor is planning a second marriage.