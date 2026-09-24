“Men Should Get Periods Too”, Shruti Haasan Says She Has Prayed Thousands of Times for It

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan has once again sparked conversation with her candid take on periods and the pain women go through every month. The actress said she has often wished that men could experience periods themselves, believing that only then would they truly understand what women endure. Shruti, known for speaking openly about topics that are often considered uncomfortable, shared her thoughts while discussing the physical and emotional struggles associated with menstruation.

Shruti Haasan

‘Then They Would Understand Our Pain’

Shruti reportedly said that she has prayed to God “thousands of times” for men to experience periods. According to the actress, if men had to go through the same monthly discomfort, they would finally understand the pain and challenges women face. Her comment, although made in a light-hearted manner, touches upon a much bigger issue, how menstruation is still poorly understood by many people who do not experience it themselves.

Shruti Haasan

Also Read: Tom Cruise Takes a Dig at AI at BAFTA Event, Praises Humans in Six-Minute Speech

Periods can involve cramps, fatigue, headaches, mood changes and other physical symptoms, with the intensity varying from person to person. For many women, these symptoms can interfere with everyday activities, work and social life. Shruti Haasan has never been someone to shy away from discussing personal or socially relevant subjects. Whether it is relationships, body image or women’s experiences, the actress has often spoken candidly about things that many celebrities prefer to keep private.

Shruti Haasan

Her latest statement has once again brought menstruation into the spotlight, while also adding a humorous twist to a subject that can be difficult to discuss openly. The idea of men experiencing periods may obviously sound impossible in real life, but Shruti’s remark was less about the literal possibility and more about empathy, wishing that people could personally experience something before judging or dismissing the pain associated with it.

Shruti Haasan

Behind the dramatic “I have prayed thousands of times” remark was a straightforward point: understanding someone else’s experience can change the way we respond to them. For women dealing with difficult periods, even simple support and understanding from family, friends and colleagues can make a difference. Shruti’s candid words have therefore struck a chord because they turn a familiar monthly struggle into a conversation about empathy.