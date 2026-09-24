Nick Jonas Calls It a ‘Perfect Birthday Week’, Credits Priyanka Chopra With Unseen Celebration Pics

Nick Jonas recently shared a series of pictures from his 34th birthday celebrations with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, and the Jonas Brothers. Describing the celebrations as a “Perfect Birthday Week,” Nick gave fans a glimpse of his special moments with family. Read the full story to know more about it. Nick Jonas celebrated his 34th birthday on September 17 with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other family members. The singer-actor had travelled to an undisclosed location for a family vacation.

A week later, Nick shared several unseen glimpses from his birthday celebrations with Priyanka, Malti and the Jonas Brothers on Instagram. He thanked Priyanka for making special arrangements for his special day and described the celebrations as his “Perfect Birthday Week.” On his birthday, Priyanka had also shared a video of their daughter Malti Marie dedicating a special song to her father during the celebrations.

Nick Jonas’ Birthday Celebration Photo Dump

Nick Jonas captioned the post, writing, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my love @priyankachopra.” Nick Jonas shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra on a golf course. The couple looked stylish together in casual outfits as they enjoyed a fun golf session with Nick’s brothers, the Jonas Brothers, spending quality time together outdoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

One picture featured a special birthday cake for Nick, decorated with the message, ‘Happy Birthday Nick 34’. Nick also shared a photo of his daughter, Malti Marie, while covering her face with a heart emoji. The couple also shared a passionate kiss as they celebrated his birthday together.

Nick Jonas’ birthday post is winning hearts online, with fans gushing over the adorable moments. One social media user shared their reaction, writing, “This is so cute and heartwarming.” “Looks amazing. Hope you enjoyed brother.” Another netizen stated, “Happy birthday! I love that she plays golf …barefoot? She can get away with absolutely anything- so gorgeous!”

On Nick Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures and a video featuring their daughter, Malti Marie, singing a special song for her dad. The Desi Girl captioned the heartfelt post, saying: “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on.” (sic)

About Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

One of the most loved couples Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a few months. The couple had a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, where they exchanged vows following both Hindu and Christian wedding traditions.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Varanasi, marking her comeback to Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Priyanka’s last Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink, was released in 2019. Varanasi is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027, and is expected to be a major cinematic spectacle for audiences across the country worldwide.