India’s Got Latent 2 Lands in Trouble Again, Complaint Filed Against Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix

Samay Raina’s controversial comedy show India’s Got Latent 2 has found itself in the headlines once again. A complaint has reportedly been filed against casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India over allegedly inappropriate and sexually suggestive language used during a recent episode. The complaint was filed by Anurag Shrivastav, who claimed that he watched the episode on Netflix while staying at a hotel in Mumbai on September 22. The episode featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, comedian Kaustubh Agarwal and host Samay Raina.

India’s Got Latent

What Triggered The Complaint?

According to reports, the complainant objected to an alleged remark attributed to Mukesh Chhabra during the episode. The complaint describes the language as inappropriate, objectionable and sexually suggestive. Shrivastav has sought an investigation into the matter and questioned how such content was cleared for streaming on Netflix. He has also raised concerns about the potential impact of such language on viewers and children.

Mukesh Chhabra

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However, there is an important caveat. The complaint itself states that the authenticity of the alleged statement, the identity of the speaker, the complete context and the exact timestamp should be checked against the original, unedited recording. In other words, the allegation has not been independently established as a fact at this stage. The complaint doesn’t stop with Mukesh Chhabra. Questions have also been raised about Netflix India’s role in approving and streaming the episode.

Mukesh Chhabra

The complainant has reportedly requested an inquiry into how the alleged remark made it into the final version available to viewers. The complaint also seeks examination of the role of Netflix India’s content chief Monika Shergill in the content approval process. Let us tell you that this isn’t the first time India’s Got Latent has faced scrutiny over controversial content. The show’s first season became the centre of a major controversy in February 2025 after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode triggered widespread backlash and legal proceedings.

India’s Got Latent

Season 2 returned in June 2026 through a collaboration involving Samay Raina and Netflix, with episodes being released on both Netflix and YouTube. For now, the latest complaint remains an allegation that is subject to verification. Whether the alleged remark was actually made as claimed, and what its full context was, will depend on examination of the original recording.