‘Welcome’ Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies After Cancer Battle, Passes Away at Mumbai Hospital

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who made audiences laugh with his memorable supporting roles in films like Welcome, Gadar and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, has passed away. The actor breathed his last at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on September 24 after battling cancer. According to reports, Khan had been admitted to the hospital for around 15 days after his health deteriorated. His family and close associates have confirmed his death, leaving the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of a familiar and much-loved character actor.

Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan’s Health Had Become Critical

Reports state that Mushtaq Khan had previously been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone treatment. However, the disease reportedly returned recently, following which his condition worsened. His business partner told one of the media that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had recovered after treatment, but the disease reportedly relapsed shortly before his hospitalisation.

Mushtaq Khan

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PTI, meanwhile, reported that Khan had complained of stomach pain before being taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered cancer. His son Mohsin said that his health deteriorated over the following days. Although Mushtaq Khan appeared in hundreds of films and worked across television and theatre, one of his most remembered performances came in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome.

Mushtaq Khan

Playing the character of Balu, Khan was part of the film’s comic ensemble alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. His hilarious dialogue about his “fake leg” became one of the film’s most recognisable comic moments and continues to be remembered by fans. His filmography also includes popular titles such as Aashiqui, Jodi No. 1, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathore, Gadar 2 and Stree 2. News of Mushtaq Khan’s passing prompted tributes from several members of the film industry. Actors including Sunny Deol, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra remembered the veteran performer, while filmmaker Anees Bazmee also paid tribute to his longtime colleague.

Mushtaq Khan

Rajpal Yadav reportedly visited Khan in hospital just hours before his death and later shared an emotional tribute, recalling that the actor was still responding during their meeting. Mushtaq Khan’s final rites are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on September 25. For generations of Hindi film viewers, Khan may have been the actor who appeared for only a few minutes on screen but left behind a scene they remembered for years. His distinctive comic timing and character roles made him a recognisable face of Bollywood, and his work will continue to live on through the films that made audiences laugh.