‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Faces Backlash Over Chhath Puja Scene, Fans Ask: ‘Ganesh Chaturthi Ke Baad Chhath?’

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is once again grabbing attention, but this time, it is not just because of its family drama. The show recently featured a Chhath Puja sequence, with Tulsi’s daughters-in-law observing the festival and keeping the traditional fast. While the festive visuals caught viewers’ attention, some fans were quick to question the timing of the celebration.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Tulsi’s Bahus Observe Chhath Puja

The latest episodes showed the women of the Virani family coming together for Chhath Puja. Tulsi’s daughters-in-law were seen following the rituals and observing the fast, bringing a traditional festive atmosphere to the show. However, instead of focusing only on the emotional family drama, viewers soon began discussing the chronology of the festivals being shown on screen. Several viewers questioned the makers over the placement of Chhath Puja in the storyline. Fans pointed out that Ganesh Chaturthi and Chhath Puja do not take place back-to-back in the actual festival calendar.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

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Social media reactions included comments asking the makers to be more careful while portraying Indian festivals. Some viewers even told the makers not to “play” with religious festivals and traditions. The backlash appears to be primarily about the festival timeline rather than the inclusion of Chhath Puja in the show. Let us tell you that Festivals have always played an important role in Indian television dramas. From Diwali and Navratri to Ganesh Chaturthi and Chhath Puja, celebrations often become part of family storylines and give characters opportunities to come together.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

But when a show presents multiple festivals as part of its ongoing timeline, audiences tend to notice inconsistencies. With viewers also discussing episodes and scenes extensively on social media, even a perceived chronological error can quickly become a talking point. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Chhath Puja sequence has therefore triggered an unexpected debate. While the festive scenes added a traditional touch to the family drama, some viewers clearly wanted the makers to maintain greater accuracy when presenting the sequence of festivals.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

For now, the discussion has shifted attention from the Virani family’s drama to a question that viewers themselves are asking: was the festive timeline portrayed correctly? The reactions also highlight how closely audiences follow the cultural details shown in popular TV serials. For many viewers, festivals are not merely decorative elements added to a storyline but carry deep traditional significance. That is why even a small mismatch in dates or sequence can invite strong reactions online, especially when a show has a large and loyal audience.