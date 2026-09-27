Kashmera Shah Defends Mami Sunita Ahuja, Hits Back at Komal Rani, ‘We’re Called Killers for Protecting a Man’

Kashmera Shah has seemingly stepped into the ongoing Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy, standing firmly by her mami Sunita amid the latest chatter surrounding the veteran actor and Komal Rani. In a pointed remark, Kashmera questioned why women are judged differently when they try to protect the men in their lives. The ongoing buzz around Govinda and Komal Rani has brought several members of the actor’s family and extended family into the conversation. Amid the controversy, Kashmera Shah has now expressed her support for Sunita Ahuja.

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Comes Out In Support Of Sunita

Kashmera, who is married to Govinda and Sunita’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, has often spoken about her equation with the family. Her latest statement has once again put the spotlight on the complicated dynamics surrounding the family. In a cryptic but pointed comment, Kashmera reportedly said that women can be labelled “killers” simply for trying to protect a man. Her statement appeared to be a response to the criticism surrounding Sunita and the way she has handled the ongoing situation.

Sunita Ahuja

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The remark has sparked discussion online, with many viewers trying to understand exactly whom Kashmera was referring to and what prompted her reaction. The latest controversy intensified after Govinda was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani. Their appearance together became a topic of discussion on social media, with several celebrities also reacting to the situation.

Govinda

Rakhi Sawant had earlier urged Govinda to stand by his wife Sunita, while the latest comments from Kashmera have added another voice to the conversation. Amid all the reactions, Sunita has remained at the centre of the discussion. Kashmera’s latest statement suggests that she is choosing to stand by her mami as the public debate continues.

Govinda

With more reactions emerging from people connected to the family, the Govinda-Sunita-Komall Rani controversy continues to generate plenty of attention on social media. Kashmera’s reaction has also added a fresh twist to the family drama, especially as the conversation has increasingly moved from Govinda and Komal Rani’s public appearance to the women reacting to it. Her choice to speak up for Sunita has caught attention because it brings another family member into a controversy that has already triggered several strong reactions.