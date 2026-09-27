‘Weren’t You a Sadhvi?’ Mamta Kulkarni’s Modern Avatar Sparks Questions, Actress Says ‘Spiritual Life Was Calling Me’

Mamta Kulkarni has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time over her changed appearance. The actress, who had previously embraced a spiritual life and was seen in a saffron-clad avatar, recently appeared in a more modern look, leaving many people curious about her transformation. Her latest appearance has sparked questions online, with some wondering about the contrast between her current style and the spiritual image associated with her in recent years.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta’s Modern Look Gets People Talking

Mamta Kulkarni became a major talking point after making headlines for her association with the spiritual world. Her public appearances in saffron attire and her statements about spirituality had led many to associate her strongly with that phase of her life. However, her latest modern avatar has surprised some viewers. Social media users questioned whether she had moved away from the spiritual path she had previously spoken about.

Mamta Kulkarni

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One of the reactions doing the rounds was, “Weren’t you a sadhvi?” as people tried to understand the reason behind her latest appearance. Addressing questions about her spiritual journey, Mamta reportedly said that she felt she was being called towards a spiritual life. Her statement suggested that her spiritual phase was deeply connected to what she felt at that particular point in her life.

Mamta Kulkarni

For Mamta, spirituality has been a significant part of her public journey in recent years. She has spoken openly about her experiences and her decision to explore a different path away from the conventional world of Bollywood. Mamta was once one of the most recognisable faces of Hindi cinema, particularly during the 1990s. Films such as Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Baazi made her a familiar name among moviegoers.

Mamta Kulkarni

Her later transformation surprised the industry, as she largely stayed away from the limelight before making headlines again with her spiritual journey. Now, her latest appearance has once again put her personal choices under public scrutiny. While some viewers remain curious about whether she has completely moved away from her spiritual phase, Mamta’s comments suggest that spirituality continues to hold significance in her life. Her changing public image has once again become a talking point, proving that audiences remain fascinated by the actress’s journey from Bollywood glamour to spirituality and now, a more modern appearance.