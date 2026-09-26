Sunita Ahuja Questions Infidelity In Marriage: ‘Biwi Affair Kare To Pati Ko Achha Lagega?’

Sunita Ahuja has once again drawn attention with her candid views on marriage, relationships and infidelity. The veteran actor Govinda’s wife has spoken openly about the expectations and boundaries that exist between married partners, questioning whether a husband would be comfortable if his wife had an affair. Her straightforward remark, “Biwi affair kare to pati ko achha lagega?”, has sparked discussion among fans and social media users. Sunita’s comments come amid renewed interest in her long marriage with Govinda and the various rumours that have surrounded their personal lives over the years.

Sunita and Govinda have been married for several decades and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Their relationship has frequently been discussed in the media, particularly because of Govinda’s popularity during the peak of his Bollywood career. Sunita has previously spoken about the realities of being married to a successful actor and has often shared her perspective on maintaining trust and understanding in a relationship. Her latest comments once again highlight her belief that loyalty and mutual respect are important foundations of a marriage.

The actress’ statement has also surfaced at a time when Govinda’s personal life has been the subject of renewed online speculation. Recent photographs and videos involving the actor and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar have led to questions about their equation, although neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Public appearances or social media posts alone do not establish the nature of a personal relationship, and much of the current discussion remains based on speculation. Sunita’s comments about infidelity have nevertheless added fuel to the ongoing conversations surrounding the veteran actor and his marriage.

Despite the attention surrounding her remarks, Sunita has continued to maintain her own perspective on relationships and family life. Her comments reflect a broader question about whether the same standards of loyalty should apply equally to both partners in a marriage. Govinda and Sunita have shared a long personal journey, raising their children while navigating the pressures that come with being a celebrity family. As discussions about their relationship continue online, Sunita’s candid statement has once again put the spotlight on the importance of trust and commitment between married couples, while leaving viewers to interpret her words in the context of the wider speculation.