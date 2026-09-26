Kriti Sanon Likes Post Calling Out ‘Selective Outrage’ Over Raksha Bandhan Festive Ad Controversy – Read Here!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently spoke out against selective outrage toward women after facing criticism for her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. After the backlash, the brand removed the advertisement, citing concerns about creating an unsafe offline environment for its employees amid the growing controversy surrounding the campaign. Kriti Sanon’s recent jewellery advertisement for Raksha Bandhan faced criticism over the outfit she wore. Following the backlash, the advertisement was removed from all platforms, with the brand later explaining its decision. Kriti also issued a statement and stood by the makers amid the controversy.

Recently, the actress reacted to an Instagram post criticising ‘selective outrage’ towards women. She liked the post, which pointed out how a woman’s body often becomes a national debate, while violence against women can be reduced to another headline. Her reaction sparked attention online, highlighting the contrasting ways society responds to women’s bodies and violence against them.

Kriti Sanon Likes Post About ‘Selective Outrage’

The post came from a digital commentary account highlighting the stark contrast in public discourse. It stated: “The fact that rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and dowry deaths do not invoke as much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.”

With her like, Kriti appeared to agree that, “The problem isn’t a festive ad. The problem is selective outrage. A society’s values are revealed not only by what makes it angry, but also by what it learns to tolerate. Maybe it’s time we questioned our priorities—and directed our outrage where it truly belongs.”

Kriti Sanon Reacts To Controversy Over Raksha Bandhan Advertisement

After the advertisement went viral and drew criticism, Kriti penned, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.” The actress explained that she looks at Raksha Bandhan as a ‘bond of protection’ and mentioned, “My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

Kriti questioned, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Removed?

The brand’s founder later explained that the decision to withdraw the advertisement was taken due to concerns over the “physical safety of on-ground staff” following incidents that created an “unsafe environment”. However, the founder clarified that despite the backlash and controversy surrounding the campaign, the brand continues to stand by its core beliefs.