Vicky Kaushal Turns Intense Lover in 2nd Poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

The second poster featuring Vicky Kaushal from Love & War presents a softer, more sensitive side of his character. Unlike the first poster, which hinted at a darker and more menacing personality, the new look highlights romance and emotion, with flowers adding a gentle, romantic touch to the overall visual.

Following Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal has now become the focus of the Love & War campaign. Earlier in the day, another poster featured Vicky in a close-up shot, smoking a cigarette. The second poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film presents a contrasting side, with Vicky waiting in a fountain surrounded by flowers. Together, the posters highlight the different shades of his character. Written and directed by Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, ahead of Republic Day. Vicky and Ranbir are reportedly playing military officers in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role.

Vicky Kaushal Turns Intense Lover in 2nd Poster of Love & War

The first poster of Love & War highlighted Vicky Kaushal’s striking eyes, while the second presents him standing in a fountain, holding a bouquet of wildflowers. His appearance here feels softer and more romantic, contrasting with the intensity and menace seen in the first poster. The caption accompanying the new poster reads, “Woh deewana hai. Uska intezaar hai…”Fans are already speculating in the comments about whether Vicky plays a lover boy or villain in this intriguing love triangle alongside Ranbir and Alia.

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According to IMDb’s synopsis, Love & War follows “two strong-willed Army officers” whose lives become intertwined with a woman, leading to a complicated romance. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has co-written the film with Ila Bedi Dutta. The filmmaker reunites with his Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi stars in the upcoming project. Love & War also marks his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, known for films including Sardar Udham. The film explores love, conflict and loyalty amid duty.

More about Love & War movie

Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look posters feature him driving a vintage convertible with a bullet wound and bleeding arm. Like Vicky Kaushal, he sports a moustache in the period film. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt appears as a cabaret dancer at a glamorous club. Dressed in a shimmering red sequined dress, she stands on stage, seemingly ready for a grand performance.

Several fans have speculated that Love & War pays homage to Raj Kapoor’s 1964 classic Sangam, which starred Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. The Hindi film has been in production for nearly two years and encountered multiple delays and reshoots. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also served as the upcoming film’s editor and composer.