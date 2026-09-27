Swara Bhasker Turns Trolls’ ‘Moti’ Taunt Into A Bold Statement, Sehwag Asks, ‘Why?’

Swara Bhasker has once again turned an online trolling narrative into a conversation about body shaming. The actress recently caught attention after wearing a blouse with the word “Moti” written on it. The unusual fashion statement immediately sparked curiosity, with former cricketer Virender Sehwag also asking her about the message. Swara’s choice of outfit became a talking point after Sehwag questioned the word written on her blouse. Instead of ignoring the question, the actress explained the reason behind her unusual fashion choice.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar Wrote Moti

According to Swara, “Moti” is a word frequently used by online trolls to target her over her appearance and weight. She decided to put the word on her outfit herself, turning an insult that was directed at her into a statement she could own. Explaining her decision, Swara said that trolls often tell her that she has become “moti” and even compare her to a buffalo.

Swara Bhaskar

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Rather than allowing those comments to define how she sees herself, the actress used the same language as part of her fashion statement. Her move reflects a growing trend among celebrities of reclaiming words and labels that are used against them online. Instead of hiding from criticism about her body, Swara chose to put the trolling front and centre.

Swara Bhaskar

Body-shaming has remained a common feature of social media, particularly for public figures whose appearances are constantly scrutinised. Celebrities are frequently subjected to comments about their weight, clothes and changing looks. Swara has previously been open about facing online criticism and has often addressed trolls publicly. Her latest fashion choice appears to follow the same approach, confronting the criticism rather than quietly accepting it.

Swara Bhaskar

The fact that Sehwag asked about the word also gave Swara an opportunity to explain the thought behind her outfit. What initially looked like an unusual fashion choice therefore became a statement about the way celebrities are judged for their bodies. By wearing “Moti” on her blouse, Swara turned a commonly used insult into something she could control. Whether people see the move as humour, self-acceptance or a response to online trolling, it has certainly got people talking.