Sunil Grover Mimics Ajay Devgn Right In Front Of Him, Fans Say, ‘He Looks More Singham Than Ajay!’

Sunil Grover has once again proved why he is considered one of the most entertaining mimicry artists in the industry. This time, he took on Ajay Devgn’s iconic style right in front of the actor, leaving everyone on The Great Indian Kapil Show stunned. In a promotional video shared by Netflix India, Sunil Grover appears dressed like Ajay Devgn and perfectly recreates the actor’s signature voice, expressions and mannerisms. He even strikes Ajay’s iconic ‘Singham’ pose while talking about the show’s new season.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover Mimics Ajay

The resemblance was so convincing that the clip quickly became a talking point online. Fans were left amazed at how closely Sunil managed to capture Ajay’s distinctive screen presence. What made the moment even more entertaining was that Ajay Devgn himself was present during the act. Seeing Sunil recreate his mannerisms right in front of him added an extra layer of comedy to the already hilarious moment.

Sunil Grover

The video is part of the promotions for Drishyam 3, with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Abhishek Pathak appearing on the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. As soon as the clip surfaced, social media users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. Some viewers joked that Sunil looked “more Ajay than Ajay himself”, while others called him a “shapeshifter” because of how accurately he transformed into the actor.

Sunil Grover

One reaction even suggested that Sunil looked more like Singham than Ajay himself, while another fan joked that his mimicry was “more original than the original.” Sunil Grover has built a reputation for transforming himself into popular Bollywood personalities. From his voice modulation to tiny mannerisms, his performances often go beyond simply copying a celebrity’s appearance.

Sunil Grover

This time, however, recreating Ajay Devgn’s unmistakable Singham persona in front of the actor himself made the act even more memorable. And judging by the reactions, Sunil once again managed to turn a promotional appearance into one of the most talked-about moments of the show. What made the moment even more fun was Ajay’s reaction as Sunil completely slipped into his persona. The act wasn’t just about copying Ajay’s voice or appearance; Sunil also nailed the actor’s trademark expressions and deadpan attitude. The playful interaction between the two stars gave the audience another memorable comedy moment and showed that even Ajay could enjoy seeing his iconic Singham image being given a hilarious twist.