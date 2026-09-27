Disha Salian Case Takes Fresh Turn: Father Seeks Police Security, Lawyer Claims Threats Amid Aaditya Thackeray FIR

The Disha Salian case has taken another turn, with her father Satish Salian seeking police security amid his ongoing legal battle. His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, has alleged that members associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) threatened the legal team and warned that the lawyer would not be allowed to practise. These are allegations made by Salian and his lawyer and have not been independently established.

Disha Salian

Why Did Disha Salian’s Father Seek Security?

Satish Salian had sought police protection while planning to personally serve a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. He cited concerns about possible obstruction or intimidation during the visit. Police presence was subsequently increased when Salian and his legal team arrived at the residence. The development came shortly after the Bombay High Court directed a CBI investigation into Disha Salian’s death and ordered registration of an FIR.

Disha Salian Father

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The CBI subsequently registered the case following a fresh statement from her father. Aaditya Thackeray is among the names mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the investigation. However, being named in an FIR does not establish guilt, and the Bombay High Court has stressed that no individual should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges during the investigation. The case has also led to a legal dispute between Satish Salian and Thackeray.

Disha Salian

Salian’s lawyer served a ₹500-crore defamation notice on Thackeray, seeking an apology and damages over statements concerning Salian’s efforts to reopen the investigation. Aaditya Thackeray has rejected the ₹500-crore notice. In a 25-page response, his lawyer argued that Thackeray’s social media posts did not identify Satish Salian and therefore did not amount to defamation.

Aaditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, Salian’s lawyer has continued to raise allegations about threats to the legal team. The claims have become another point of contention surrounding an already closely watched case. As the CBI investigation continues, the competing allegations, legal notices and responses have kept Disha Salian’s death back in the spotlight. The investigation will determine what, if any, further legal action follows from the allegations made by the parties involved.