Taapsee Pannu Calls Marrying Mathias Boe The Best Decision of Her Life: ‘There is Immense Sense of Respect’

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe were in a nine-year relationship before marrying in an intimate, private ceremony in 2024, marking the start of their married life. Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. Even three years after marrying retired Danish professional badminton player and elite coach Mathias Boe, she has revealed very little about their wedding and rarely shared pictures from their special day.

However, in a recent conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Taapsee opened up about their long-term relationship. The actor spoke about their journey together and revealed how they share immense respect for each other. She also discussed the bond they have built over the years while maintaining privacy around their personal lives and marriage.

Taapsee Reveals What Makes Her Relationship With Mathias Strong

When the actress Taapsee was asked about her secure relationship and dating Mathias for several years before marriage, Taapsee opened up about how their journey began and why their relationship holds such importance in her life. She also shared her thoughts on their bond and the values that have kept it strong. She said:

“The same year I debuted in Bollywood is when I started dating him. And I have held him close to me for all these years. Because I don’t think I can do any better. I think this is the best decision I have made in my life. Because, your family is what God has given to you… my profession was also not by purely choice, it was by co-incidence. So, this was my choice! I am so proud of it.”

She further added, “We have been together for 13 years… There is an extreme sense of security. Most importantly, immense respect for each other. Immense. Love comes after that. If the base of a relationship is not respect then that relationship won’t last for a very long time. In the film industry itself I see a lot of colleagues who want to find love regardless of whatever profession… but it is hard, and it is getting harder. I am not sure why, do we value temporary happiness more? I had a totally opposite experience.”

Taapsee Pannu’s Upcoming Projects

Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawan’s comedy film Chashme Baddoor. She later carved a niche for herself in the industry with acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, Baby, Naam Shabana, Thappad and Manmarziyaan, showcasing her versatility and strong screen presence.

Taapsee was recently seen in Assi and Gandhari. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is a courtroom drama featuring Taapsee as lawyer Raavi Bhatkal. Meanwhile, Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija, is an action-thriller where she portrays a mother whose daughter is kidnapped, prompting her to embark on a determined search to rescue her.